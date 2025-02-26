Previous
Brisbane is changing #6 by robz
Photo 2703

Brisbane is changing #6

We've had mirrored buildings for quite a while, but this mirrored ceiling in this position is really breathe taking. The colours change as you walk down the lane and the angle changes. Errol got sick of waiting and moved on.... :)
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
740% complete

Photo Details

Casablanca ace
Wow, that is really striking
February 25th, 2025  
