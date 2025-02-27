Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2704
The modern style of skyscraper.
A bit of a worry with all of that reflected light possibly affecting the temperature of the city.....
27th February 2025
27th Feb 25
10
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3761
photos
142
followers
107
following
740% complete
View this month »
2697
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
10
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Casablanca
ace
Love the impact of the image within an image
February 26th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! Great shot and reflection.
February 26th, 2025
thedarkroom
ace
oh wow that reflection is amazing
February 26th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
cool catch
February 26th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
well done Rob!
February 26th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Fantastic reflections and pov!
February 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous reflection.
February 26th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Makes for a fabulous reflection!
February 26th, 2025
Korcsog Károly
ace
Great shot! I like it
February 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful reflections
February 26th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close