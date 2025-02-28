Sign up
Previous
Photo 2705
The newest pedestrian bridge..
The sixth across the river - and the basis for an epic new family challenge - "The Six Bridge Marathon." The details still need to be nailed down but it will involve crossing all six and returning to the starting point by ferry..... :)
28th February 2025
28th Feb 25
1
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3762
photos
142
followers
107
following
741% complete
2698
2699
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
Beverley
ace
Amazing sharp shapes… beautiful view across the river.
A wonder ‘family event to share! Exciting…
February 27th, 2025
