The newest pedestrian bridge..

The sixth across the river - and the basis for an epic new family challenge - "The Six Bridge Marathon." The details still need to be nailed down but it will involve crossing all six and returning to the starting point by ferry..... :)
28th February 2025 28th Feb 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Amazing sharp shapes… beautiful view across the river.
A wonder ‘family event to share! Exciting…
February 27th, 2025  
