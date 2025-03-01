Previous
A spiky outcome # 2 by robz
Photo 2706

A spiky outcome # 2

Second image of the same interesting shape that formed in the frozen water jug. One of these images was ISO 200, spot metering and no exposure bias, the other image was ISO 200, spot metering and -0.7 exposure bias with no flash.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Dave ace
That's really cool
March 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
A great alternative.
March 1st, 2025  
Mags ace
Love it!
March 1st, 2025  
Linda Godwin
great outcome and image!
March 1st, 2025  
