Photo 2706
A spiky outcome # 2
Second image of the same interesting shape that formed in the frozen water jug. One of these images was ISO 200, spot metering and no exposure bias, the other image was ISO 200, spot metering and -0.7 exposure bias with no flash.
1st March 2025
1st Mar 25
4
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3764
photos
142
followers
107
following
741% complete
2700
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
Dave
ace
That's really cool
March 1st, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
A great alternative.
March 1st, 2025
Mags
ace
Love it!
March 1st, 2025
Linda Godwin
great outcome and image!
March 1st, 2025
