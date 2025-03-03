Sign up
Previous
Photo 2708
Our three new little boys..
Captain Joe at the front, then Billy and then Willy at the back. We don't know anything about keeping cows - but they seem to be co-operating nicely. :)
3rd March 2025
3rd Mar 25
3
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3765
photos
141
followers
107
following
741% complete
2701
2702
2703
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
Susan Wakely
ace
Cute chaps. What are your plans for the boys?
March 3rd, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Good capture
March 3rd, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Aww, look at these guys! Welcome to your new home fellas
March 3rd, 2025
