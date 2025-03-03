Previous
Our three new little boys.. by robz
Photo 2708

Our three new little boys..

Captain Joe at the front, then Billy and then Willy at the back. We don't know anything about keeping cows - but they seem to be co-operating nicely. :)
3rd March 2025 3rd Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
741% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
Cute chaps. What are your plans for the boys?
March 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Good capture
March 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Aww, look at these guys! Welcome to your new home fellas
March 3rd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact