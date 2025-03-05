Previous
Meet Jimmy - an Australian Kelpie by robz
Meet Jimmy - an Australian Kelpie

He and his Mum came up with the cows - in case help was needed. The best breeding lines, a super future as a working dog - but, at the moment, he's just an annoying, crazy, chew everything, teenage boy! :)
5th March 2025 5th Mar 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Aww! Sweet portrait of this boy.
March 4th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
March 4th, 2025  
