Previous
Photo 2709
Meet Jimmy - an Australian Kelpie
He and his Mum came up with the cows - in case help was needed. The best breeding lines, a super future as a working dog - but, at the moment, he's just an annoying, crazy, chew everything, teenage boy! :)
5th March 2025
5th Mar 25
2
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3766
photos
141
followers
107
following
742% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
1st March 2025 9:02am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Aww! Sweet portrait of this boy.
March 4th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
March 4th, 2025
