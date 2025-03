Cyclone Alfred approaching the Gold Coast

It's a Cat 2 and is expected hit land at a time to coincide with the high tide, resulting in the flooding of 6000 homes on the GC. By tomorrow morning we should know what the worst has been.

In the past, cyclones such as the Great Gold Coast Cyclone of 1954, another in 1962, and Tropical Cyclone Wanda in 1974 brought torrential rainfall, leading to widespread flooding and large scale beach erosion. I can remember helping fill sand bags during the 1962 cyclone.