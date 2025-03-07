Previous
It's all a bit surreal here at the moment.. by robz
It's all a bit surreal here at the moment..

Cyclone Alfred was supposed to have hit land last night. Instead, it has slowed down and is still moving towards us - now expected to hit us sometime Saturday.
Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Oh my gosh…keep your family, friends and cows safe.
I pray it passes by.
March 6th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great light effect. Let’s hope that the storm runs out of steam.
March 6th, 2025  
