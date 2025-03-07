Sign up
Previous
Photo 2711
It's all a bit surreal here at the moment..
Cyclone Alfred was supposed to have hit land last night. Instead, it has slowed down and is still moving towards us - now expected to hit us sometime Saturday.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
2
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3768
photos
141
followers
107
following
742% complete
2704
2705
2706
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
Beverley
ace
Oh my gosh…keep your family, friends and cows safe.
I pray it passes by.
March 6th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great light effect. Let’s hope that the storm runs out of steam.
March 6th, 2025
I pray it passes by.