Mourning the loss of our beautiful beaches...

Cyclone Alfred has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression. But not before causing flooding in the North of NSW, mass blackouts (over a quarter of a million households) on the GC, many trees down, including a tree across our street, our street closed and our house without power. These things are awful for so many people. But, many of these will be able to be remedied. The loss of our beaches will be with all of us for many years to come... It's a very sad time for the GC. Erosion like this has probably not been seen since 1954...