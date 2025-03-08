Previous
Mourning the loss of our beautiful beaches... by robz
Mourning the loss of our beautiful beaches...

Cyclone Alfred has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression. But not before causing flooding in the North of NSW, mass blackouts (over a quarter of a million households) on the GC, many trees down, including a tree across our street, our street closed and our house without power. These things are awful for so many people. But, many of these will be able to be remedied. The loss of our beaches will be with all of us for many years to come... It's a very sad time for the GC. Erosion like this has probably not been seen since 1954...
Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
JackieR 🤓 ace
Nature will rebound, I hope no lives lost. Sending hugs!! 🤗
March 8th, 2025  
Casablanca ace
So sorry for the losses. Nature will come back around hopefully.
March 8th, 2025  
