Is it still there...

It will depend on whether it grew in front of the hidden rock revetment wall or behind it. The wall saved properties, as it was designed to. But the beach had built up over many years - over and in front of the wall. The beach is gone.
My Dad was the engineer at the Gold Coast during the construction of the revetment wall. He would be very proud of how it has served its purpose in protecting properties. But he would also be very sad that the grassed, environmental strips planted over and in front of the wall could not save the beaches.
This news article gives more details if you are interested.
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-03-09/erosion-along-nsw-qld-coast/105027890
KV ace
I'm sure you are proud of the work your Dad completed in the construction of the wall... sounds like it saved a lot of damage and destruction to homes and buildings beyond the beach. The news article was interesting... especially about the waves returning the sand as part of the process of rebuilding the beaches.
March 8th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting link.
March 8th, 2025  
JackieR 🤓 ace
You must be devastated, thanks for the link
March 8th, 2025  
