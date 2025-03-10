Sign up
Previous
Photo 2714
The white Bat Plant
Known as "Bat Boy" by the family. Spectacular and very hardy.
It's not good weather for photos so this is from a few months age.
10th March 2025
10th Mar 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
2707
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
March 9th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Spectacular image and a fantastic plant!
March 9th, 2025
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025
Mags
ace
Wow! I've never seen anything like that before.
March 9th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
March 9th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I don't know that one, Rob, but looks fascinating and your photo of it is excellent.
March 9th, 2025
