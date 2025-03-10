Previous
The white Bat Plant by robz
Photo 2714

The white Bat Plant

Known as "Bat Boy" by the family. Spectacular and very hardy.
It's not good weather for photos so this is from a few months age.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
743% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
March 9th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Spectacular image and a fantastic plant!
March 9th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Wonderful
March 9th, 2025  
Mags ace
Wow! I've never seen anything like that before.
March 9th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
March 9th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I don't know that one, Rob, but looks fascinating and your photo of it is excellent.
March 9th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact