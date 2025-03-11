Previous
The native ginger flower. by robz
The native ginger flower.

They flower at towards the end of Summer, when most of the orchids have been and gone.
11th March 2025 11th Mar 25

Rob Z

Casablanca ace
How beautiful
March 10th, 2025  
