My camera wasn't really good enough... by robz
Photo 2717

My camera wasn't really good enough...

This was taken using the micro/macro setting - I could actually see this tiny spider spinning her web and creating the most incredibly complicated pattern. You can see her using her back legs to organize the strands....
13th March 2025 13th Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
744% complete

L. H. ace
It’s fascinating just to imagine this little creature doing that and making such an amazingly intricate pattern while probably having a pretty small brain. Thank you for sharing this. Nice macro just the same. I’m glad it wasn’t big because I couldn’t look then.
March 12th, 2025  
Krista Marson ace
nice little nature shot
March 12th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
Itsy Bitsy Spider
March 12th, 2025  
Dave ace
Amazing
March 12th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Super capture!
March 12th, 2025  
Rob Z ace
@prettycheeses Lol Laur - the strange wonders of sizes in a photo - I'm glad you could be brave for this one - she was pretty clever. :)
March 12th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very nice close up
March 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Fabulous capture!
March 12th, 2025  
Babs ace
What a busy web she is making.
March 12th, 2025  
