Previous
Photo 2717
My camera wasn't really good enough...
This was taken using the micro/macro setting - I could actually see this tiny spider spinning her web and creating the most incredibly complicated pattern. You can see her using her back legs to organize the strands....
13th March 2025
13th Mar 25
9
5
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3774
photos
141
followers
107
following
744% complete
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
Views
18
Comments
9
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
L. H.
ace
It’s fascinating just to imagine this little creature doing that and making such an amazingly intricate pattern while probably having a pretty small brain. Thank you for sharing this. Nice macro just the same. I’m glad it wasn’t big because I couldn’t look then.
March 12th, 2025
Krista Marson
ace
nice little nature shot
March 12th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
Itsy Bitsy Spider
March 12th, 2025
Dave
ace
Amazing
March 12th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
Super capture!
March 12th, 2025
Rob Z
ace
@prettycheeses
Lol Laur - the strange wonders of sizes in a photo - I'm glad you could be brave for this one - she was pretty clever. :)
March 12th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very nice close up
March 12th, 2025
Mags
ace
Fabulous capture!
March 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a busy web she is making.
March 12th, 2025
