Previous
Photo 2718
Don't know if it was worth it!?
Another spider web shot - but I thought I'd "improve" it a bit. Not sure, but I think maybe the original was better. Please, top or bottom? :)
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
7
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3775
photos
141
followers
107
following
744% complete
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Bottom
March 13th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Well I am a fence sitter on this one as I like each of them in their own way! I like the overall effect of the juxtaposition!
March 13th, 2025
Lesley
ace
Tough one, but I think I’d go top, though I do like the light on the bottom…
March 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
The web stands out a bit better on the bottom with a little more light on the edges of the leaves on the left.
March 13th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
The more I look the less certain I am which is no help whatsoever.
March 13th, 2025
Babs
ace
The bottom one I like best
March 13th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
I like the bottom image because the lines of the web are more sharp.
March 13th, 2025
