Don't know if it was worth it!? by robz
Photo 2718

Don't know if it was worth it!?

Another spider web shot - but I thought I'd "improve" it a bit. Not sure, but I think maybe the original was better. Please, top or bottom? :)
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
744% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Bottom
March 13th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Well I am a fence sitter on this one as I like each of them in their own way! I like the overall effect of the juxtaposition!
March 13th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Tough one, but I think I’d go top, though I do like the light on the bottom…
March 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
The web stands out a bit better on the bottom with a little more light on the edges of the leaves on the left.
March 13th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
The more I look the less certain I am which is no help whatsoever.
March 13th, 2025  
Babs ace
The bottom one I like best
March 13th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
I like the bottom image because the lines of the web are more sharp.
March 13th, 2025  
