Nature trying to hide the ugliness..... by robz
Photo 2719

Nature trying to hide the ugliness.....

Thanks for your input on the spider's webs. Most people seemed to prefer the edited version at the bottom, mainly because you could see the web more clearly. Cheers Rob
15th March 2025 15th Mar 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely ace
Making great art on the wall.
March 14th, 2025  
Mags ace
Is that creeping fig? So lovely!
March 14th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic😊
March 14th, 2025  
