Photo 2720
A fascinatingly horrible sight...
Big black ants farming the horrible scale insects which were attacking one of our young forest red gums. The ants move the scale insects around and then feed on the sugary secretions that they produce.
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Photo Details
Views
Comments
Fav's
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
7th March 2025 5:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca
Useful little tidy uppers then!
March 15th, 2025
Beverley
Oooooo yikes… they look really big…
March 15th, 2025
Suzanne
Pretty active ecosystem you have captured there!
March 15th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Nice
March 15th, 2025
