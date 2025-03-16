Previous
A fascinatingly horrible sight... by robz
Photo 2720

A fascinatingly horrible sight...

Big black ants farming the horrible scale insects which were attacking one of our young forest red gums. The ants move the scale insects around and then feed on the sugary secretions that they produce.
16th March 2025 16th Mar 25

Rob Z

Casablanca ace
Useful little tidy uppers then!
March 15th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Oooooo yikes… they look really big…
March 15th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Pretty active ecosystem you have captured there!
March 15th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 15th, 2025  
