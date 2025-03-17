Previous
I never knew that ants had hair! by robz
Photo 2721

I never knew that ants had hair!

This shows what seems to be hair. And the ant feeding on the sugary liquid produced by the scale bugs. We zapped the scales and put vaseline around the stem of the plant to stop the ants bringing more onto the tree. :)
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
745% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dave ace
Amazing macro
March 16th, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Wow- amazing macro! Makes me a little itchy- but amazing! I'm glad you can prevent the infestation too.
March 16th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
It definitely seems to have hair. Can’t say that I’ve thought too much about the anatomy & physiology of an ant. Great details here though.
March 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact