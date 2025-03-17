Sign up
Previous
Photo 2721
I never knew that ants had hair!
This shows what seems to be hair. And the ant feeding on the sugary liquid produced by the scale bugs. We zapped the scales and put vaseline around the stem of the plant to stop the ants bringing more onto the tree. :)
17th March 2025
17th Mar 25
3
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3778
photos
141
followers
107
following
745% complete
2714
2715
2716
2717
2718
2719
2720
2721
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Dave
ace
Amazing macro
March 16th, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Wow- amazing macro! Makes me a little itchy- but amazing! I'm glad you can prevent the infestation too.
March 16th, 2025
Carole Sandford
ace
It definitely seems to have hair. Can’t say that I’ve thought too much about the anatomy & physiology of an ant. Great details here though.
March 16th, 2025
