macro/micro wander #1 by robz
Photo 2722

macro/micro wander #1

Just as cute as Gumnuts, but much, much smaller and I have no idea what they are...
18th March 2025 18th Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
745% complete

Beverley ace
They truly are sooo beautiful… I bet someone knows what they are…
March 17th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is so pretty.
March 17th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Interesting, whatever they are.
March 17th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Interesting and beautiful
March 17th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Very cute, hope someone can identify them.
Almost like a gold screw!
March 17th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat image
March 17th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Whatever they are, they make a pretty image.
March 17th, 2025  
