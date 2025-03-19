Sign up
Photo 2723
Micro/macro wander #2
Bought at a CarBoot Sale, from a passionate Cactus growing man. Approx 1cm across, these are pebble cactus, Lithops, native to South Africa. The two, almost fused leaves have a slit between them- the flower emerges from that gap...
19th March 2025
19th Mar 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3781
photos
141
followers
107
following
