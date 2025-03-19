Previous
Micro/macro wander #2 by robz
Photo 2723

Micro/macro wander #2

Bought at a CarBoot Sale, from a passionate Cactus growing man. Approx 1cm across, these are pebble cactus, Lithops, native to South Africa. The two, almost fused leaves have a slit between them- the flower emerges from that gap...
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
