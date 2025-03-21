Previous
Micro/macro wander #4 by robz
Photo 2725

Micro/macro wander #4

Underneath a small pot on a log - a flat, shiny, round disc about 2 in across. It must have been assorted types of fungi - it would have had no light whatsoever...but why was it shiny?!
21st March 2025 21st Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
746% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact