Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2725
Micro/macro wander #4
Underneath a small pot on a log - a flat, shiny, round disc about 2 in across. It must have been assorted types of fungi - it would have had no light whatsoever...but why was it shiny?!
21st March 2025
21st Mar 25
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3782
photos
141
followers
107
following
746% complete
View this month »
2718
2719
2720
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close