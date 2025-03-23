Previous
Micro/macro wander #6 by robz
Photo 2727

Micro/macro wander #6

I'm afraid I find these endlessly fascinating... :)
23rd March 2025

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
@robz

Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍😊
March 22nd, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Fabulous, and beautifully presented, fav
March 22nd, 2025  
Renee Salamon ace
Very creative
March 22nd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Well done.
March 22nd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Look do look fascinating.
March 22nd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Wonderful focusing.
March 22nd, 2025  
Mags ace
Well captured and presented!
March 22nd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Golly splendid details… quite amazing
March 22nd, 2025  
