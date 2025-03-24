Previous
Micro/macro wander #7 by robz
Micro/macro wander #7

And then there's the flat type which are also fascinating..
ace
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
OM, what a terrific way to show off these two photos, each in its own way terrific. Love the colours you have chosen to present the pics
March 23rd, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Great presentation of marvelous lichens.
March 23rd, 2025  
KV ace
Such awesome textures… look at all those little tunnels.
March 23rd, 2025  
Beverley ace
Wow… quite amazing to see
March 23rd, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great shapes, textures and craters
March 23rd, 2025  
Babs ace
Wow amazing.
March 23rd, 2025  
