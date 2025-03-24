Sign up
Previous
Photo 2728
Micro/macro wander #7
And then there's the flat type which are also fascinating..
24th March 2025
24th Mar 25
6
3
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3785
photos
141
followers
107
following
747% complete
2721
2722
2723
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
Views
16
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Taken
8th March 2025 11:00am
Suzanne
ace
OM, what a terrific way to show off these two photos, each in its own way terrific. Love the colours you have chosen to present the pics
March 23rd, 2025
Linda Godwin
Great presentation of marvelous lichens.
March 23rd, 2025
KV
ace
Such awesome textures… look at all those little tunnels.
March 23rd, 2025
Beverley
ace
Wow… quite amazing to see
March 23rd, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes, textures and craters
March 23rd, 2025
Babs
ace
Wow amazing.
March 23rd, 2025
