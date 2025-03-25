Previous
Micro/macro wander #8 by robz
Photo 2729

Micro/macro wander #8

They just look almost flat, leafy and a bit boring when they're not sporing...
25th March 2025 25th Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
747% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Judith Johnson ace
Lovely capture
March 24th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
nice textures
March 24th, 2025  
Islandgirl ace
Makes for an interesting photo!
March 24th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Really amazing to see… incredible photo…
March 24th, 2025  
Mags ace
A lovely macro capture!
March 24th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
March 24th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
I can imagine the lichen creeping along very slowly.
March 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact