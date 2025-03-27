Sign up
Previous
Photo 2731
Micro/macro wander #10
Last bit of fun.... Focus down the hole or focus at the top of the hole. Thanks for all of your kind appreciation and feedback for this little project.
Cheers Rob
27th March 2025
27th Mar 25
7
0
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3788
photos
141
followers
107
following
748% complete
View this month »
Lesley
ace
Ooh very good
March 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great closeup.
March 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
March 26th, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
Such a fun series
March 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
So pretty, I love the one on the right, so dainty.
March 26th, 2025
carol white
ace
Lovely shots
March 26th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
So many great textures.
March 26th, 2025
