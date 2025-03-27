Previous
Micro/macro wander #10 by robz
Micro/macro wander #10

Last bit of fun.... Focus down the hole or focus at the top of the hole. Thanks for all of your kind appreciation and feedback for this little project.
Cheers Rob
27th March 2025 27th Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Lesley ace
Ooh very good
March 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great closeup.
March 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic👍
March 26th, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
Such a fun series
March 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
So pretty, I love the one on the right, so dainty.
March 26th, 2025  
carol white ace
Lovely shots
March 26th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So many great textures.
March 26th, 2025  
