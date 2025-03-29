Sign up
Previous
Photo 2733
The back fenceline..
Looking along it, up close to it, checking out the old pole with its spider web, and through it with the wire making an interesting line against the bush. :)
29th March 2025
29th Mar 25
5
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3790
photos
141
followers
107
following
748% complete
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
Views
14
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Judith Johnson
ace
Love your presentation and choices of images
March 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great effect and collage.
March 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Really nice presentation
March 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Marvelous captures and collage!
March 28th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely looking collage.
March 28th, 2025
