Photo 2733

The back fenceline..

Looking along it, up close to it, checking out the old pole with its spider web, and through it with the wire making an interesting line against the bush. :)
29th March 2025 29th Mar 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
748% complete

Judith Johnson ace
Love your presentation and choices of images
March 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great effect and collage.
March 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Really nice presentation
March 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
Marvelous captures and collage!
March 28th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely looking collage.
March 28th, 2025  
