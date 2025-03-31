Previous
It tells a tale. by robz
Photo 2735

It tells a tale.

This water is part of the stored water behind a relatively new, very large dam. Several properties were acquired to allow it to be functional.
31st March 2025 31st Mar 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
749% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Amazing pov …it looks pretty huge too… and sooo still… calm
March 30th, 2025  
Margaret Brown ace
Super IR and pov
March 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love these tones
March 30th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
The IR gives it a really mysterious feel. Terrific
March 30th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful.
March 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact