Previous
Photo 2735
It tells a tale.
This water is part of the stored water behind a relatively new, very large dam. Several properties were acquired to allow it to be functional.
31st March 2025
31st Mar 25
5
3
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3792
photos
141
followers
107
following
749% complete
2728
2729
2730
2731
2732
2733
2734
2735
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Beverley
ace
Amazing pov …it looks pretty huge too… and sooo still… calm
March 30th, 2025
Margaret Brown
ace
Super IR and pov
March 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love these tones
March 30th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
The IR gives it a really mysterious feel. Terrific
March 30th, 2025
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Beautiful.
March 30th, 2025
