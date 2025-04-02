Previous
The trees were not as lucky.. by robz
The trees were not as lucky..

Many of them were drowned as the water rose.
Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca ace
Oh how sad…. 🌳
April 1st, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Great shot, though!
April 1st, 2025  
