Our home on the block... by robz
Our home on the block...

Taken from the cow paddock to the west. So, not many windows on this side - too cold in winter. The Northern verandah is our fav spot.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
Love this, Rob!
April 4th, 2025  
