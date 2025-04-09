Previous
Lets see what this one can do #2 by robz
Just changing the exposure and contrast settings seemed to make it more dramatic. :)
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
