Previous
Let's see what this one can do #3 by robz
Photo 2745

Let's see what this one can do #3

A negative change seems to make your eye pay more attention to the water with its edges and reflections. My apologies for a lack of comments - a lack of time, due to cyclone repairs, has meant I've only been able to whiz through your images. :)
10th April 2025 10th Apr 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
752% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact