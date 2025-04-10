Sign up
Photo 2745
Let's see what this one can do #3
A negative change seems to make your eye pay more attention to the water with its edges and reflections. My apologies for a lack of comments - a lack of time, due to cyclone repairs, has meant I've only been able to whiz through your images. :)
10th April 2025
10th Apr 25
Rob Z
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
752% complete
365
NIKON D70
