Lets see what this one can do #4 by robz
Lets see what this one can do #4

Get rid of most of the fine details for stylised version. This was a "cut out" filter.
11th April 2025 11th Apr 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Very artistic!
April 10th, 2025  
