Let's see what this one can do #5 by robz
Let's see what this one can do #5

I don't quite know why, but I rather liked the "burlap" filter.
12th April 2025 12th Apr 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Suzanne ace
I like this one as well.
April 11th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Intriguing texture
April 11th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
this is a fun project!
April 11th, 2025  
Babs ace
This one looks very mysterious.
April 11th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
very bold composition and editing Rob
April 11th, 2025  
