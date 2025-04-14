Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2749
The last from the IR camera - for a while anyway.
I thought this was a good example of how both the original and the negative forms of the IR images compare. Both a bit weird but both interesting.
14th April 2025
14th Apr 25
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3806
photos
140
followers
107
following
753% complete
View this month »
2742
2743
2744
2745
2746
2747
2748
2749
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D70
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Very cool comparisons!
April 12th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great comparison.
April 12th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
great comparison shot
April 12th, 2025
Linda Godwin
nice to see both
April 12th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close