The last from the IR camera - for a while anyway. by robz
Photo 2749

The last from the IR camera - for a while anyway.

I thought this was a good example of how both the original and the negative forms of the IR images compare. Both a bit weird but both interesting.
14th April 2025 14th Apr 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Very cool comparisons!
April 12th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great comparison.
April 12th, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
great comparison shot
April 12th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
nice to see both
April 12th, 2025  
