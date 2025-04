The result of Cyclone Alfred.

This is not my photo - it was taken from the air looking back at Main Beach. Millions of cubic metres of sand gone, leaving the road fronting the resultant vertical drops. This is the same area that I have shown several times in images of spreading trees, on dunes, behind the gently sloping beach.

It's hard to believe - but buried in behind those vertical walls of sand there is still a huge rock wall, as the final line of defence.