Odds and Ends #3 by robz
Photo 2755

Odds and Ends #3

Just filling a week's worth of empty spaces. :)
20th April 2025 20th Apr 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
759% complete

Mags ace
Lovely sunlight on your bare tree against that dramatic sky.
May 11th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
Like the light & the dramatic sky.
May 11th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
outstanding shot!
May 11th, 2025  
Lesley ace
Ooh great sky
May 11th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
wonderful
May 11th, 2025  
