Odds and Ends #4 by robz
Photo 2756

Odds and Ends #4

A sign of good things to come. This Lemonade flower will produce a lemonade fruit which will then produce a yummy rum cocktail.. :)
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Rob Z

Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 12th, 2025  
