Odds and end #5 by robz
Photo 2757

Odds and end #5

Filling spaces in a lost week. Gorgeous Red Wing Parrots in the centre of town.
22nd April 2025 22nd Apr 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Christine Sztukowski ace
A beautiful fill in
May 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a beautiful bird!
May 13th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So cute
May 14th, 2025  
