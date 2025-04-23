Previous
Odds and ends #6 by robz
Odds and ends #6

One more to go and all spaces filled! :) This is our lovely Quart Pot Creek at Stanthorpe. It provides a delightful 2km walk through the centre of our town. :)
23rd April 2025

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Susan Wakely
Looks such a nice area.
May 14th, 2025  
gloria jones
Wonderful scene and capture
May 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford
Looks a lovely place!
May 14th, 2025  
