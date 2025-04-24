Previous
Odds and Ends #7 by robz
Photo 2759

Odds and Ends #7

Another shot of QuartPot Creek. And all gaps now filled. Thank you all so much for your patience. :)
24th April 2025 24th Apr 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Lovely light and reflections.
May 15th, 2025  
