Whitsunday passage and Hamilton Island.. #1

This is obviously not my image. :) But the red star shows where we went to celebrate Easter and our son's 40th birthday. These islands are on the Eastern coast of Australia, off the central coast of Queensland, and they have a very interesting history.

If anybody is interested here's some info from Wiki..

The Whitsundays form the traditional lands of the Ngaro people, who archaeologists report settled in the region approximately 8,000 years ago.

On Sunday, 3 June, 1770 (the day Whit Sunday is celebrated on the Christian calendar) Captain James Cook sailed his ship the Endeavour, through this broad expanse of islands and water which provided an unimpeded passage to the north. Accordingly, he named it ‘Whitsunday Passage’.

During his circumnavigation of Australia, Flinders actually walked on the reefs off the coast of Queensland and he referred to them as the ‘Extensive Barrier Reefs’. This reference is believed to have contributed to the adoption of the name, the Great Barrier Reef.

In the mid-1970s the high profile Queensland tourism entrepreneur, Keith Williams noticed an island in the Whitsunday Passage, on the port side of his yacht. It was Hamilton Island, and what impressed him most was that it had one of the very few north-facing beaches to be found anywhere on the east coast of Australia. He purchased it and built a commercial airport, harbour and resort.

Renowned Australian winemaker Bob Oatley, and his family, later came to purchase Hamilton Island in 2003 and developed a world-class destination that promises leisure, lifestyle, adventure and escape in a region of incredible natural beauty.



