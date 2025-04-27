Sign up
Previous
Photo 2755
The advantages of the whole island being owned by one family. #3
We didn't stay in the highrise - bit too commercial and crowded for our crew. But, anybody can go anywhere and use any facility - and I have to admit the 4 resort pools were just stunning. :)
27th April 2025
27th Apr 25
7
2
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3812
photos
141
followers
107
following
754% complete
View this month »
2748
2749
2750
2751
2752
2753
2754
2755
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
7
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Oo so beautiful… soo relaxing.
April 26th, 2025
Lesley
ace
So jealous
April 26th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
April 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
lovely twinkling water
April 26th, 2025
Babs
ace
Looks so relaxing.
April 26th, 2025
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and place👍😊
April 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow what an awesome pool area
April 26th, 2025
