Previous
The advantages of the whole island being owned by one family. #3 by robz
Photo 2755

The advantages of the whole island being owned by one family. #3

We didn't stay in the highrise - bit too commercial and crowded for our crew. But, anybody can go anywhere and use any facility - and I have to admit the 4 resort pools were just stunning. :)
27th April 2025 27th Apr 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
754% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beverley ace
Oo so beautiful… soo relaxing.
April 26th, 2025  
Lesley ace
So jealous
April 26th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
April 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
lovely twinkling water
April 26th, 2025  
Babs ace
Looks so relaxing.
April 26th, 2025  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely pic and place👍😊
April 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow what an awesome pool area
April 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact