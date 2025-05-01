Sign up
Photo 2759
Sunset from the Yacht Club deck...#7
Very pleasant. 😊 Bring your own cheese and nibbles and a beverage or two, find a table and settle in. Quite strange how this place functions....
1st May 2025
1st May 25
1
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3816
photos
141
followers
107
following
755% complete
2752
2753
2754
2755
2756
2757
2758
2759
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Beverley
ace
Fabulous shot… wonderful layers … so much fun!
April 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful silhouettes
April 30th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Great silhouettes.
April 30th, 2025
Kate
ace
Nice silhouettes of people and structures
April 30th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice one
April 30th, 2025
