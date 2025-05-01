Previous
Sunset from the Yacht Club deck...#7 by robz
Sunset from the Yacht Club deck...#7

Very pleasant. 😊 Bring your own cheese and nibbles and a beverage or two, find a table and settle in. Quite strange how this place functions....
1st May 2025 1st May 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Beverley ace
Fabulous shot… wonderful layers … so much fun!
April 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful silhouettes
April 30th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Great silhouettes.
April 30th, 2025  
Kate ace
Nice silhouettes of people and structures
April 30th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice one
April 30th, 2025  
