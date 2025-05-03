Previous
A budding 365er? by robz
A budding 365er?

5 years old and already quite adept at using his Mum's phone to take photos or make videos. So cute to watch as he adds his own dialogue to his recording. :)
Rob Z

ace
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Excellent! He looks very pro there
May 2nd, 2025  
