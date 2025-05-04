Previous
So many people snorkling.. by robz
So many people snorkling..

But somehow it didn't seem to matter. Once your head was under the water all that you noticed was the coral, fish and purple clams
4th May 2025 4th May 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Mags ace
Looks like fun!
May 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I am a useless swimmer! When we were on Hook Island, I borrowed an inflatable lilo and hired prescription strength goggles and a snorkel. I paddled out with my hands and the mattress at right angles under my body so I could stay afloat and still put my head in the water to see all those glorious fish and sea creatures and the coral reef! Worked for me anyway LOL. Enjoying your pictures.
May 6th, 2025  
