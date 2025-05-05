Previous
Next
Illustration setting on the little camera. by robz
Photo 2763

Illustration setting on the little camera.

5th May 2025 5th May 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
757% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Good outcome
May 6th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It wasn't until I started dabbling in watercolour that I noticed what is so clear here - that hills are darker in the foreground and get lighter and lighter the further back they are.
May 6th, 2025  
Mags ace
Very cool!
May 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact