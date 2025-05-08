Previous
An interesting optical illusion... by robz
Photo 2766

An interesting optical illusion...

The sunset as if seen from two different povs.
8th May 2025 8th May 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
757% complete

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
I like this
May 7th, 2025  
