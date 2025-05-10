Previous
Back home #2 by robz
Photo 2770

Back home #2

It's Autumn, so not much happening on the block. This gnarly little thing is a Casuarina seed pod.
10th May 2025 10th May 25

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
Welcome home…. Super shot
May 9th, 2025  
Great focus
May 9th, 2025  
Interesting looking seed pod.
May 9th, 2025  
