Back home #3 by robz
Photo 2772

Back home #3

Finding a little grouping like this just makes my heart sing...
12th May 2025 12th May 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
759% complete

Mags ace
Wow! You have a carnivorous plant there and a lovely shroom along with reindeer lichen.
May 11th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
So sweet!
May 11th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely life in the undergrowth.
May 11th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful find, its so beautiful
May 11th, 2025  
