Back home again #6 by robz
Photo 2778

Back home again #6

Where tractors go to die! This is about 1/3 of the line up in a paddock on a road out of town...
15th May 2025

Rob Z

@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
761% complete

gloria jones ace
Neat find and capture
May 14th, 2025  
Carole Sandford ace
A tractor graveyard, unusual!
May 14th, 2025  
