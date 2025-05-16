Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2780
Back home again #7
Along the same road as the tractor cemetery - a most unusual "bike trail".... The farmers along this road sure have a great sense of humour.
16th May 2025
16th May 25
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Rob Z
ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
3837
photos
140
followers
106
following
761% complete
View this month »
2773
2774
2775
2776
2777
2778
2779
2780
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DSC-TX30
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Ha ha! What an unusual use of bikes.
May 15th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
I love this representation of what I think is a dry laconic kind of humour of our farmers. It gave me my morning laugh wondering if the bloke found the bikes on the trail and where the riders ended up?? It's a great story shot!
May 15th, 2025
Linda Godwin
Makes one wonder where the boys went??
May 15th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Fun recycling (excuse the pun)
May 15th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close