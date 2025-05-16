Previous
Back home again #7 by robz
Photo 2780

Back home again #7

Along the same road as the tractor cemetery - a most unusual "bike trail".... The farmers along this road sure have a great sense of humour.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Rob Z

ace
@robz
Hi - this is now the start of my eighth year with the 365 project - and it's amazing how quickly the time has flown....
761% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Mags ace
Ha ha! What an unusual use of bikes.
May 15th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
I love this representation of what I think is a dry laconic kind of humour of our farmers. It gave me my morning laugh wondering if the bloke found the bikes on the trail and where the riders ended up?? It's a great story shot!
May 15th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Makes one wonder where the boys went??
May 15th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Fun recycling (excuse the pun)
May 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact